Phone scammers pose as Santa Fe County Sheriff

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an attempted fraud crime involving callers contacted a Santa Fe county resident and identified themself as Adan Mendoza with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

The resident reported the call where the scammer told the victim that the call was in regards to a Santa Fe County sheriff’s investigation into a crime that used the victim’s bank account. The scam caller had the bank account information and social security number of the person they were calling to confirm how much money was in the bank account.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be aware about this phone scam. “Under no circumstance will any sheriff’s deputy, detective or office personnel ask the public for personal information such as bank account information or social security numbers over the phone, nor will law enforcement ever solicit money, in any amount, over the phone,” said Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

Other common fronts posed by these callers is that they work for the IRS, Social Security Administration or other law enforcement agencies. The public is encouraged to report scam call crimes at (505) 428-3720.