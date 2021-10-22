Phone calls will now need to include area code

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Starting Sunday, everyone in the state will need to include the area code for phone calls. Local calls dialed with only seven digits may not be completed. This is due to the 988 being used to route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

“There’s been a great need for 988 for years,” said Dr. Neal Bowen said in a news release, director for the Behavioral Health Services Division at the New Mexico Human Services Department. “We are working diligently with our partners at the 911 PSAPs, NMCAL, Agora, and OpenBeds, a provider of a technology platform that identifies, unifies, and tracks behavioral health and social services resources to facilitate rapid digital referrals. We are also mapping out the development of more mobile crisis and behavioral health-oriented triage response centers throughout our state.”

According to a news release from the Human Services Department, New Mexico already has the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line (1-855-662-7474) and Agora Crisis Center (1-855-505-4505) accredited and answering calls from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.