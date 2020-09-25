Phone bank to offer assitance to COVID-19 scam victims

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo via WSPA

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Identity Theft Coalition on Thursday announced they would be holding a phone bank as par to a nationwide effort to help victims of COVID-19 scams and identity crime. Anyone who has been the victim of a COVID-19 scam can call in during this time for resources and direct assistance. The coalition is under the leadership of the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, and the Identity Theft Resource Center.

The phone bank will be going on Monday, September 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, September 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested can call (505) 318-1008 in Albuquerque or toll free at (888) 660-8801. Victims can also contact the ITRC toll free at (888) 400-5530 or live chat with an expert on their website.

COVID-19-related scams can include:

  • Unemployment benefits identity theft
  • Romance scams
  • Payment platform scams
  • Small Business COVID-19 loan relief scams
  • Coerced debt impacted COVID-19 scams

The phone bank is part of a national effort by the National Identity Theft Victim Assistance Network to assist individuals who have been victimized by COVID-19-related scams.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss