Phone bank to offer assitance to COVID-19 scam victims

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Identity Theft Coalition on Thursday announced they would be holding a phone bank as par to a nationwide effort to help victims of COVID-19 scams and identity crime. Anyone who has been the victim of a COVID-19 scam can call in during this time for resources and direct assistance. The coalition is under the leadership of the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General, and the Identity Theft Resource Center.

The phone bank will be going on Monday, September 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, September 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested can call (505) 318-1008 in Albuquerque or toll free at (888) 660-8801. Victims can also contact the ITRC toll free at (888) 400-5530 or live chat with an expert on their website.

COVID-19-related scams can include:

Unemployment benefits identity theft

Romance scams

Payment platform scams

Small Business COVID-19 loan relief scams

Coerced debt impacted COVID-19 scams

The phone bank is part of a national effort by the National Identity Theft Victim Assistance Network to assist individuals who have been victimized by COVID-19-related scams.