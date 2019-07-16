Philmont Boy Scout Ranch back open for business

CIMARRON, N.M. (KRQE) A year after the Ute Park Fire closed New Mexico’s Philmont Boy Scout Ranch, crews say they’re back on track.

The massive summer fire in Cimarron burned more than 27,000 of the ranch’s 140-acres. It also shut down operations for the first time in history.

Since then, the ranch has received nearly $5,000 in donations and had dozens of volunteers help with future fire mitigation and restoration. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the ranch says they’re on pace for a record 24,000 participants.