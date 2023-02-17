NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PFAS contamination is known for having caused big problems in the state. Firefighting foam used at Cannon and Holloman Air Force Bases seeped into the groundwater, creating large plumes of toxic chemicals.

It was first detected in 2018. Several dairies had to put some of their cattle down after they drank contaminated water. One Clovis dairy farmer was forced to exterminate his entire herd in 2018.