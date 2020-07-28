Petition calls for New Mexico school board to keep Chief Wahoo logo on high school baseball field

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico school district is debating whether it should retire a controversial logo that has been displayed on its high school baseball field for the past decade. However, not everyone agrees with the possible changes.

The Chief Wahoo logo has slowly been phased out from other teams including the MLB’s Cleveland Indians after people say it stereotypes and promotes prejudice against Native Americans. Now, a group of former and current Cobre High School students in Bayard, New Mexico are calling on the district to keep the logo where it is, claiming it’s an important part of their history.

“I know a lot of Native Americans that wear that logo, that played Cobre Baseball, that played for Howie. I mean, it wasn’t offensive,” says Steven Norero.

Norero is a former Cobre High School baseball player during the time Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales was the coach there. Norero believes there are more important things in this world right now, other than worrying about removing the Chief Wahoo logo from the field.

Because of that, he was part of more than 900 people who signed a petition to keep the logo. However, last week, Lt. Gov. Morales tweeted saying he was in favor of removing the logo.

“I’m not trying to eliminate history. I’m trying to embrace history by utilizing the strong Indian that’s been used in the past and to utilize the current logo that was also used during the ’80s and ’90s,” he says.

Morales says if the school board approves removing the Chief Wahoo logo, he would like to see the school replace it with what they are currently using all around campus. During a school board meeting yesterday, the superintendent said he got a few letters from the community about removing the logo. The board will possibly make a decision during the next meeting in two weeks.

