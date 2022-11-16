ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Albuquerque Wednesday. He met with New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) officials and tribal leaders.

During his visit, he discussed roadway safety issues as well as federal investments with local leaders. Buttigieg said America is experiencing an epidemic of traffic crashes and fatalities, and tribal communities are hit the hardest. He explained that events like Wednesday give officials a better understanding of how federal funding can be used to help these communities.

“Just making sure that we’re finding the right kinds of projects that are going to make a difference. That can help with jobs, it can help with safety, and it’s going to help the climate, which again is impacting tribal communities disproportionately,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg also met with Pueblo governors and other tribal leaders, he will visit the Navajo Nation on Thursday.