PETA calls out film industry after animal trainers charged

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – New video this evening shows what the animal rights group PETA is calling horrible conditions on a New Mexico couple’s property. That couple trains animals for different tv shows and movies.

The video from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officers who responded to the couple’s Belen property was released today by PETA.

In the video, you can see dog crates stacked on top of other crates full of animals. Chelsea and Kip lewis who own A to Z Film Animals have had animals featured in “Better Call Saul” and Netflix’s “Godless.”

They were first visited by New Mexico Game and Fish in December 2018. They say the couple admitted to altering health certificates to import two mountain lions, along with seven other animals including an alligator and a capuchin monkey.

You can also see a raccoon in the video living in what PETA describes as filthy conditions, and a kangaroo is seen here being shoved into a small crate.

The video shows Game and Fish seizing some of the Lewis’ animals.

“The experience for these animals doesn’t end when the scene does, they get carted back to these compounds like we see in this footage. The law enforcement raid at A to Z film animals revealed over a dozen dogs in kennels stacked on top of one another in a garage, you saw the rattlesnake crammed in a closet,” said Lewis Crary with PETA.

He said multiple animals died in the care of the Lewis’ including a mountain lion cub and an alligator. Game and Fish said the case against A to Z Film Animals remains an ongoing investigation.

The couple is facing charges for those illegal imports. Game and Fish said the couple no longer has any animals on their property that aren’t properly permitted.