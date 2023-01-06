Cashew the Wallaby who was reportedly killed by dogs that got into the zoo.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PETA is condemning the Spring River Zoo in Roswell. They’ve spoken out after four animals were mauled by dogs.

It’s been one week since three dogs dug their way into the zoo and killed three barbary sheep and a wallaby.

Roswell city officials said they have put barriers into the ground to prevent that from happening again, but PETA said it’s just the latest in a long list of problems at the zoo. They pointed to several federal citations dating back to 2013.

Among them, an elk that had to be put down last year after its leg got stuck in a broken fence. The animal rights group is now calling for the zoo to shut down for good.

“The numerous fatalities and escapes at Spring River show that it either can’t or won’t provide animals with necessary care,” said PETA Foundation General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet, “It’s high time for the local or federal government to shut down this miserable roadside zoo and send the animals to reputable facilities before the body count gets any higher.”

We reached out to the city for its reaction to PETA’s calls to close the zoo. We did not hear back.