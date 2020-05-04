Pet portraits by student artists raising money for homeless animals in Española

A new project from Espanola Humane is bringing together student artists to create portraits of pets while they’re home during the virus, and using all proceeds to help homeless animals at the shelter. (Courtesy: Espanola Humane)

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids around the country are getting in touch with their creative side to help a New Mexico animal shelter. Española Humane is working with students to create portraits of pets.

For $15, you can send in a picture of your favorite animal and a student artist will create the custom portrait. All proceeds are going to help the homeless animals being cared for through Española Humane for things like puppy replacer milk for the bottle-fed foster puppies, bags of food, bedding, and more. Through the rest of the month, every dollar will be matched, meaning each students’ portrait will bring in $30 in donations to the shelter.

“I thought it might be a popular project. I didn’t realize it would be quite so widespread,” said Mattie Allen, Director of Communications for Española Humane. “Right now, we have donors who are going to be matching, dollar for dollar every donation made to the shelter.”

So far, Española Humane has received almost 300 portrait requests with around 100 student artists using their time at home to get to work. Many of the artists are local from area schools, but Allen says some across the country are getting involved, including students in California and North Carolina.

“I’m so grateful to all of these students that are just giving us their beautiful works of art and really spending so much time and putting so much love into their portraits,” said Allen. “I think there’s just something kids are able to capture about pets. There’s something about pets and kids that is just sort of magical and the people are finding comfort in these pieces of art.”

You can request a portrait online through Española Humane’s website. Artwork may be emailed to you as a photo or scan or will be mailed via USPS if the families have the ability.

