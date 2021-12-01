Personal-use fuelwood permits to expire on Dec. 31

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people fuelwood permits are set to expire at the end of the month. If you still need one, a $20 permit good for up to ten cords is still available on their website.

Story continues below

They also offer $10 permits to cut your own Christmas tree. Fuelwood permits for next year will be available sometime in the spring. The Forest Service says dead-and-down permits are valid on the entire forest, except in designated wilderness areas. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES