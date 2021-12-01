Personal-use fuelwood permits to expire on Dec. 31

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people fuelwood permits are set to expire at the end of the month. If you still need one, a $20 permit good for up to ten cords is still available on their website.
Story continues below
- Crime: Isleta Police officer accused of raping woman he arrested for DWI
- Weather: Warm and dry to start December
- Albuquerque: Dion’s to open sister restaurant in northeast Albuquerque
- Investigations: How far behind are New Mexico’s schoolchildren?
- KRQE En Español: KRQE En Español: Martes 30 de Noviembre 2021
They also offer $10 permits to cut your own Christmas tree. Fuelwood permits for next year will be available sometime in the spring. The Forest Service says dead-and-down permits are valid on the entire forest, except in designated wilderness areas.