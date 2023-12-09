SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Santa Fe Allsup’s location. Authorities said it happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) responded to 305 North Guadalupe Street, an Allsup’s location, and found a female victim with a gunshot wound. She was hospitalized but is in stable condition.

Nathan Christopher Ludlow Warner, 32, was identified as a person of interest. SFPD believes he fled with a rifle wearing a green or brown ballistic vest. A picture of him can be seen here.

Authorities are asking for information on Warner’s whereabouts. If you see him, do not approach him and call the police.