BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Belen has denied a permit to allow the upcoming B-Town Bike Rally to take place this year. In a notice from the city, the reason for the denial was given as the “potential risks associated with the event and the number of resources needed to manage an event of this type safely and effectively due to recent events in NM and surrounding states.”

On May 27, three people were killed and five were injured during the 41st Annual Red River Memorial Motorcycle Rally. The people involved were members of two outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Belen officials say they came to the conclusion to cancel the event after considering the complexity of the event and after consulting other public safety entities in Valencia County, nearby counties, and throughout the state. They determined the bike rally posed a danger to everyone involved.

On Thursday, Red River’s mayor Linda Calhoun announced the annual Memorial Day motorcycle rally would not return. The city will, instead, plan an event honoring veterans and their families.