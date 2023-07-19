NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Applications are now being accepted for special sandhill crane and pheasant hunting permits in New Mexico. Applications can be made through the online portal of the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish’s website here or by calling 1-888-248-6866. The deadline to apply for these special permits is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16.

Youth-Only Pheasant Hunt Draws

Two options for youth-only pheasant hunts are available via a drawing. Up to two hunters can apply per application, but they must have a game-hunting license, and they must be accompanied on the hunt by a non-hunting adult.

Bernardo hunt area Hunt code: PHE-0-001 Season date: October 21 Bag limit: 3 males Permits: 20

W.S. Huey hunt area Hunt code: PHE-0-002 Season date: December 2 Bag limit: 3 males Permits: 40



All-Age Pheasant Hunt Draw

There is also a pheasant draw-permit hunt open to all ages in the W.S. Huey hunt area. Up to four hunters can apply per application using the hunt code PHE-0-003 for the season date of December 9. The bag limit for that permit is three males, and there are 40 permits available.

Sandhill Crane Hunt Permits