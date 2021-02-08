Permian Basin project shows potential for cleaner oilfield operations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new project in the Permian Basin is showing promise for cleaner operations in oilfields. The first of its kind project uses solar energy to run compressors that normally run exclusively on natural gas.

The compressor will be emissions-free. It’s comprised of 24,000 solar panels acres 70 acres. “It is imperative for our environment that we reduce the carbon intensity of fuels that power our economy,” said New Mexico Environment Department Cabinet Secretary James Kenney in a news release. “A Clean Fuel Standard could enable businesses to substantially reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.”

The solar and natural gas hybrid-power facility is anticipated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 5,000 metric tons a year. According to a news release, the facility began operations in November of 2020.