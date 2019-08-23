Peralta Elementary PTC dismantled after embezzlement claims

PERALTA, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia County mom is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Parent-Teacher Committee at an elementary school. She could be hit with a felony as soon as next week.

The mom is accused of stealing more than $2,500 from PTC funds, which is used for student activities like a Valentine’s Day Dance. Some in the community are furious that the students will no longer see that money.

The Bosque Farms Police Department is investigating accusations of embezzlement against a now-former Parent-Teacher Committee member. They say staff at Peralta Elementary School reported the missing money in June and believed one of the parents serving on the PTC was responsible.

“It was somebody who the teachers and children entrusted, who embezzled it and paid her bills with it,” said Shawna Perea, a concerned grandparent.

Perea says she’s been trying to get to the bottom of the allegations, but no one is giving her any answers.

“I’ve called the principal and she’s not returning my calls, and I called main headquarters,” said Perea.

She says since the money went missing, the principal of the school has done away with the PTC, which she explains only hurts the students by eliminating fun events that are hosted every year.

“There’s not going to be any Turkey Bingo, or Valentine’s Day Dance, or Mother’s and Father’s Day presents,” said Perea.

Right now, Bosque Farms police have not filed any formal charges against the suspect. They plan to present their case to the District Attorney’s office next week.

Peralta Elementary is part of the Los Lunas School District. The district confirms there’s an investigation, but did not want to comment beyond that.