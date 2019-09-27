PERA Executive Director served with lawsuit regarding raises

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight over the Public Employees Retirement Association Fund, or PERA, is now headed to court. The fund is in trouble, but the Executive Director decided to give himself and others a big raise.

Wayne Propst was slapped with a lawsuit in the middle of Thursday’s board meeting. PERA beneficiaries want that money used for the raises, back. Right now, the fund doesn’t have enough money to cover full benefits for public employees.

“Some of the retirees are getting government assistance. It’s insulting that you would even accept. The greed that I see here, I cannot understand it,” said Board Member Loretta Naranjo-Lopez back in May 2019.

Back in February, PERA Board members accused Propst of illegally using taxpayer money to give himself and his staff raises, without consulting the board. The Attorney General and State Auditor did not find any criminal wrongdoing. However, the situation isn’t sitting well with certain board members who have previously called for Propst’s resignation.

Thursday, the meeting was interrupted as Propst was served with a lawsuit, filed by the Retired Public Employees of New Mexico. It comes as the board votes on a way to save the fund, by lowering the cost of living adjustments for retirees.