SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man overseeing the Public Employee Retirement Association fund, or PERA, will keep his job despite the efforts by some to oust him.

By an 8-4 vote, the PERA board voted Thursday not to terminate executive director Wayne Propst. Propst came under fire earlier this year for giving a raise to association staff, including himself, without consulting the board.

The fund hasn’t had enough money to cover full benefits for public employees.