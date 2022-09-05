ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the extended holiday weekend, people are having some fun in the sun at Elephant Butte, where they are enjoying the water. “It’s family time, you know; we enjoy coming out here because the family gets together. We seem to have a very good time out here. The water’s nice, the climate is good,” says one man.

For many, Labor Day marks the end of summer. That’s why many people visiting Elephant Butte on Labor Day say it’s their last chance at fun at the lake.

Elephant Butte is New Mexico’s largest state park. It has over 173 developed campsites, piers for fishing, and people can enjoy canoeing and boating. One family came from El Paso to enjoy time at the lake. “Just to have family time and enjoy the day. She’s my sister-in-law, my brother-in-law, my daughters, and my husband. So we’re here to have fun,” says one woman.

Some people who frequent the lake say they’re also worried about the ongoing drought that is drying up their favorite labor day spot. They say they’re worried that one day the lake may not be here, so they’re making sure to visit it every year while they can.

The people here today say Labor Day weekend is all about enjoying time with family and making memories. “The memories that you make her are very special, not the place itself because there’s other places we could go, but we decided to come here because it’s close to home and it’s New Mexico,” says a visitor.

Elephant Butte Park also offers other fun activities, such as picnic areas and water hook-ups for visitors with RVs. Last year the park saw a decrease in visitors due to the pandemic; the park is hoping that this year there will be an increase.