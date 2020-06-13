People of Las Cruces protest death of chokehold victim

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans took to the streets in las Cruces to remember the man killed by a former police officer. Protesters blocked several streets Saturday afternoon to commemorate Antonio Valenzuela while calling for the Las Cruces Police Department to be defunded.

Back in February, Valenzuela died after being put in a chokehold by then-officer Christopher Smelser during a traffic stop. Smelser was fired and now faces involuntary manslaughter charges. The attorney for Valenzuela’s family is calling for second-degree murder charges instead.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss