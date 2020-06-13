People of Las Cruces protest death of chokehold victim

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans took to the streets in las Cruces to remember the man killed by a former police officer. Protesters blocked several streets Saturday afternoon to commemorate Antonio Valenzuela while calling for the Las Cruces Police Department to be defunded.
Back in February, Valenzuela died after being put in a chokehold by then-officer Christopher Smelser during a traffic stop. Smelser was fired and now faces involuntary manslaughter charges. The attorney for Valenzuela’s family is calling for second-degree murder charges instead.
