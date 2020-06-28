People gather in Santa Fe to protest police brutality, hate crimes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than a hundred New Mexicans stood in solidarity at the state capitol with two big missions in mind.

Several groups gathered together in Santa Fe Saturday evening. They not only stood against hate crimes like the vandalism at India Palace earlier this week, but many called for the defunding of police stemming from the recent incidents of police brutality.

“Right now, it’s really important that the community rise together because we’re seeing across New Mexico escalating acts in defense of police brutality, in defense of escalating acts in defense of colonialization,” said one protester in attendance. Organizers did ask protesters to wear a mask during the event.