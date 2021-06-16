PED’s solution to funding mistake could cost NM students

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a major blunder. The state missed a deadline that cost the Public Education Department millions of dollars in federal education funding.

The PED says it has solved the budget problem, but it will come at a major cost to some students. “Now we’ve got a 35 million dollar hole in the general budget and that’s got to come out of other school district’s budgets,” says Senator Steven Neville.

Those $35 million in federal funds are for school districts near tribal areas and military bases that miss out on local taxes. But the Public Education Department missed a filing deadline this fiscal year, and lost out on the money, leaving those school districts with major shortfalls.

The PED was able to to tap into state reserves, earmarked for education, to cover the gap. “We’re making do and the best silver lining is the fact we’re going to get more money out to some of the kids who need it the most,” says PED secretary Ryan Stewart.

But where will that leave other districts? Republican State Senator Steve Neville believes the PED’s solution will mean budget cuts statewide. “It’s the non-impact aid districts that are going to suffer because they’re going to have to take money out of their budgets, their funding out of the overall funding of those other school districts to cover the shortfall that we have to cover for those impact aid schools,” Neville says.

Stewart is confident the state will be able to make do with the remaining education reserve money. “There is still going to be some funding that is left over from the reserves should additional emergencies arise and we’ll just have to make sure that we are prudent in managing those reserves to make sure we are able to meet any of those needs that come up,” Stewart says.

There is now only about $4 million left in the state support reserve fund. Secretary Stewart says the state did not appeal the federal decision on the missed deadline, because it would likely have lost in court.