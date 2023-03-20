DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – According to New Mexico State Police, on Friday, Mar. 17, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Luna County. The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. on I-10 eastbound, east of Deming.

The victim of the incident was 72-year-old Marcos Jaime Recarte-Osorio of Pasadena, California. According to the investigation, Recarte-Osorio was in the middle of the interstate when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

The driver has not been named at this time and did not sustain injuries in the crash. According to NMSP, alcohol does not appear to have played a role in the incident and seat belts were properly used.