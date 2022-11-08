GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Gallup police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a train. It happened a the Allison railroad crossing before noon Tuesday.
The train belonged to BNSF. It’s unclear what that person was doing on the tracks.