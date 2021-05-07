Pedestrian fatally struck on I-40 east of Tucumcari

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a man was walking in a poorly lit stretch of I-40 when he was hit by a vehicle and killed. Edwin Coffey, 39, was in the middle of the right eastbound lane of I-40 east of Tucumcari Wednesday night when he was struck.

Coffey was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. Investigators at this time don’t know what he was doing in the middle of the road Investigators also say alcohol does not appear to be a factor. Right now the driver is not facing charges.