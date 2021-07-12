Pedestrian fatally struck on I-25 south of Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally stuck on I-25, south of Santa Fe. According to NMSP, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday, July 10 around 10:42 p.m.

The initial investigation indicated a 2012 Toyota Rav4 driven by a 58-year-old female was traveling north on I-25. For unknown reasons, 48-year-old David Michael Ryan of Santa Fe walked onto I-25 where he was struck by the SUV. Ryan was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The driver of the SUV and their passenger were uninjured. NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. NMSP also says the name of the driver and passenger will not be released due to no charges being filed.