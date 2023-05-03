SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. Police say Wednesday, May 3 around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of St. Francis Dr. and Sawmill Rd. to reports of a man laying in the road.

Police found the man and said he appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. The man was taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police have not identified the victim. SFPD say the vehicle fled the scene and they have no description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Santa Fe Police or Crash Investigator Arthur Maes at (505) 955-5685 or ammaes@santafenm.gov.