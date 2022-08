ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Motors Unit is investigating a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday in the area of Carlisle Blvd. and Candelaria Rd.

APD says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. All southbound Carlisle is closed at the crash site while APD investigates. No other details are available at this time.