PED, UNM launch New Mexico Autism Portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The New Mexico Public Education Department is now launching an interactive online portal dealing with autism.

The PED says the New Mexico Autism Portal platform provides several resources including a locator tool to help narrow down resources based on factors like age. The PED partnered with UNM and says it will also provide training for public school teachers.

The portal was created with funds generated from the Autism Awareness License Plates. Click here to view the site.