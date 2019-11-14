PED suspends Questa School Board

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Questa School District is now under the control of the New Mexico Public Education Department.

The department suspended the board over what they call instability in leadership, failing to comply with the Disabilities Education Act and open meetings violations. According to the letter, the district has had four interim superintendents and been under five corrective action plans in less than two and a half years.

Last month, KRQE News 13 reported on the controversy over one board member who was a convicted felon and never should have been serving.

The PED will now serve as the board until at least Jan. 1.