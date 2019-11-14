Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

PED suspends Questa School Board

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: Taos News

QUESTA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Questa School District is now under the control of the New Mexico Public Education Department.

The department suspended the board over what they call instability in leadership, failing to comply with the Disabilities Education Act and open meetings violations. According to the letter, the district has had four interim superintendents and been under five corrective action plans in less than two and a half years.

Last month, KRQE News 13 reported on the controversy over one board member who was a convicted felon and never should have been serving.

The PED will now serve as the board until at least Jan. 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss