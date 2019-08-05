Breaking News
PED seeks teacher mentors for governor’s STEM challenge

New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Education wants teachers to help foster student ideas.

The governor’s all-new STEM challenge asks students to answer the question, “How can we keep the world safer using technology?” Participating schools will use the challenge in their curriculum and compete against each other for scholarship money.

Now, the PED is looking for teachers to mentor teams at each school. They will get $500 stipends. To recommend the project to a teacher you know, click here.

