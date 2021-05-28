PED appoints former Los Lunas school board member to interim position

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart appointed former Los Lunas Schools board member Sonya C’Moya to serve in an interim position on the board. Stewart is calling for nominations to fill out the rest of the board positions.

This comes after the news that entire Los Lunas school board had been suspended due to evidence that certain members have violated procurement and public access laws, the state Public School Code, and professional ethical standards, according to a release from the New Mexico Public Education Department.

C’Moya served on the board of education 2015-2019. She worked as vice president and secretary while also working on the finance committee. She is currently on the board’s audit comittee as a community representative.

According to a news release, the secretary is requesting letters of interest from those who meet the following qualifications:

Live within the boundaries of the Los Lunas School District;

Be able to devote the time necessary to serve as a designee and to participate in required trainings;

Be committed to making decisions in the best interest of the students of Los Lunas;

Be committed to the responsible stewardship of public resources with the highest degree of integrity;

Be a collaborative member of a team, able and willing to engage with others in a professional and performance-focused manner;

Have no felony convictions.

Anyone who is interested in applying should submit a letter of interest of more than 250 words and a resume to Lucy.Valenzuela@state.nm.us by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. For more information, visit the Public Education Department’s website.