SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are working hard to fill their ranks by offering more money.

Starting next month, cadets will receive $21 an hour. That’s about $2 more an hour than they had been offering. They’ll also continue to get a $1,000 signing bonus.

The city is offering a $15,000 signing bonus to officers who come from other departments. The department says they have 28 vacant positions and they’re budgeted for 173.