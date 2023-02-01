ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pawning focused reality TV show is heading for the Land of Enchantment in 2023. In a recent Facebook post, the History Channel’s “Pawn Stars Do America” announced it plans for upcoming stops in Albuquerque and Santa Fe.

The “Do America” version of the Pawn Stars series launched in 2022, branding itself a road show to “visit some of America’s most exciting places in search of historical finds and impressive collectible objects.” The stars of the series, Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin “Chumlee” Russell are all part of the newer series. The three are proprietors of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, which has been featured on a longstanding series since 2009.

It’s unclear exactly when the “Do America” roadshow will come to New Mexico, but it is expected sometime this year. Part of the process will include an opportunity for some people to sell items to the personalities behind the show.

Those looking for a chance to sell an item are asked to send an email to the show at pawnstarsdoamerica@itv.com. Participants must be 18 and older, and other eligibility requirements are said to apply. The show is also advising those who are interested to take a look at their privacy policy at https://itva-casting-privacy-policy.itv.com.

The show will also make stops in other states, outside of New Mexico, including the following: