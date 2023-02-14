SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe and the Santa Fe Metropolitan Planning Organization has secured funds to create a paved trail that will connect the El Camino Real Academy with the Cottonwood Village Mobile Home Park – just off of Veterans Memorial Highway in Santa Fe.

The 0.4-mile trail connection will allow students to avoid crossing major streets and is a part of the Safe Routes to School Program that the Santa Fe Conservation Trust launched in the fall of 2021. The City of Santa Fe reports that “walking or biking to school can increase academic performance, reduce absences, and help students reach recommended levels of physical activity.”

The funding was secured by the City of Santa Fe Public Works Department and the Office of Affordable Housing. Construction for the paved trail connection could begin in the fall.

Community members are invited to attend a public meeting to learn more about the project. The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Thursday at the El Camino Real Academy Gym and the presentation will be given in both English and Spanish.

Comments can be given at the meeting or sent to Romella Glorioso-Moss at rsglorioso-moss@santafenm.gov. For more information visit santafenm.gov.