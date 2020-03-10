Patient-friendly brain imager gets green light toward first prototype

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories is working toward building a brain imager, to better treat medical conditions like epilepsy.
The National Institute of Health granted Sandia $6 million to build the noninvasive prototype that a person can wear like a helmet. It will study epilepsy, Alzheimers, stroke and brain development.
Right now, brain scans require people to hold still for long periods of time under a large dome. The new design would make the scans more comfortable, accurate and create easier access.
