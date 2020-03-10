Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Patient-friendly brain imager gets green light toward first prototype

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sandia National Laboratories is working toward building a brain imager, to better treat medical conditions like epilepsy.

The National Institute of Health granted Sandia $6 million to build the noninvasive prototype that a person can wear like a helmet. It will study epilepsy, Alzheimers, stroke and brain development.

Right now, brain scans require people to hold still for long periods of time under a large dome. The new design would make the scans more comfortable, accurate and create easier access.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞