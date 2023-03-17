SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some very special dogs were thrown a party Friday at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society. The shelter held the party to highlight dogs who have been at the shelter for longer than 100 days.

Julie is currently their longest resident at 233 days. She’s a three-year-old brown brindle Staffordshire terrier mix and was taken to the shelter in July 2022 as a stray.

Doja | Courtesy Santa Fe Humane Society

Doja is a white Labrador Retriever mix who’s just over a year old and has been at the shelter for 185 days. People at the shelter say she is enthusiastic, energetic, and intelligent and knows many basic commands.

There’s also Paisley, a black and white Pitbull mix who enjoys playing with toys and can play fetch. She is currently on day 167. And Lino, who just made it to day 135 at the shelter, is a red and white Staffordshire terrier. Nicholas, a tan and black shepherd mix, just made it to day 100.

The party was attended by staff, volunteers, and the public. All dogs who have been at the shelter over 100 days have their fees waived. More information is available on the Santa Fe Humane Society’s website.