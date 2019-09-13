Party decorations inspire Taos artist’s exhibit

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos artist wants you to think about the decorations you use when throwing your next party.

Jonathan Blaustein’s art exhibit called “Party City is the Devil” opens Friday at the Harwood Museum of Art. He says his photos full of party supplies was a great way to talk about overconsumption.

“It’s a store filled with things that just end up in the trash. Almost everything we buy in a party supply store is meant to be thrown away,” Jonathan Blaustein said.

Blaustein says he’s not trying to put Party City out of business, he just wants people to be aware that the consumption choices we make have an impact on the planet.

The exhibit is part of the large Paseo Outdoor Art Festival this weekend in Historic Downtown Taos.