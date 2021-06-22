Parts of White Mountain Wilderness reopen following Three Rivers Fire

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lincoln National Forest has announced that parts of the White Mountain Wilderness are now open to the public following the Three Rivers Fire which burned about 6,000 acres. According to a news release from the Forest Service, popular trails like the Argentina Canyon Trail and portions of the Crest Trail near Ruidoso are open.

The Forest Service says the area burned by the fire remains closed as well as the portion of the mountain at elevated risk of flooding. In addition, the Three Rivers Campground on the west side of the mountains also remains closed due to possible flooding and mudslides.

The news release states that flooding and mudslides are common after a fire because there is no longer vegetation to hold the soil in place. The Forest Service says visitors to the White Mountain Wilderness should be aware of the weather and potential storms when planning their visit and weather can shift quickly, and heavy rains can rapidly develop.