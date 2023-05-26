SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — High water levels and flooding at Cochiti Lake mean certain recreation areas are closed until further notice. But some options remain open for now.

The day-use areas on the Cochiti side of the lake are closed, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That means the swim beach and boat ramp in that section of the lake will be closed, possibly for weeks.

Visitors can still use boats and paddle craft on Memorial Day weekend, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says. Just be sure to use caution around orange hazard buoys.

The Cochiti boat ramp, the picnic loop, and the campground are still open for now. To make reservations for camping, you can go to the recreation.gov website. To check the current status of the lake, go to this website.