SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — High water levels at Cochiti Lake mean the day-use recreation area on the Cochiti side of the lake will be closed for the 4th of July weekend. “We are working to have it open soon,” Trevor Wallin, Cochiti Lake operations project manager, said in a press release. “The water is receding, and we are working feverishly to get things in a clean and serviceable status so folks can come out and enjoy the lake.”

The swim beach is closed following high water levels and recent flooding. But boating and paddle craft are still permitted on the lake.

The Cochiti Boat Ramp will be open for the 4th of July weekend. The picnic loop and campground will also be open. But all camping is by reservation only.

Camp reservations can be made at recreation.gov. And you can check for recreation updates here.