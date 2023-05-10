NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gila National Forest has lifted a closure on a portion of the Whitewater Creek Trail #207. The trail segment was closed in the summer of 2020 after officials said overhanging rocks were found near a swimming hole along the trail. A contractor finished rock-scaling work this spring which removed the issue.

“It’s been a long process to restore trail access up the Whitewater Creek drainage after fire and flood damage from the 2012 Whitewater Baldy Fire, and we still have a long way to go,” said Acting Glenwood District Ranger Brian Stultz in a news release. “This area is currently passable to hikers and is free of all boulders that had blocked it after the contractor’s initial rock-scaling efforts. The district has scheduled multiple projects that will further improve the walking surface of this trail segment, to occur this summer and fall.”

Hikers can now hike up Whitewater Creek Trail to the Gold Dust Trail #810 intersection. Officials said beyond that area, the trail up Whitewater Creek is not in good condition and hikers will need backcountry skills to hike it.