VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Valencia County is honoring a deputy lost in the line of duty.

Deputy Ryan Thomas was killed in a rollover crash on December 7, 2016. Friday, the Valencia County Sheriff’s Department dedicated part of the Manzano Expressway as the Deputy Ryan Thomas Memorial Safety Corridor.

Thomas had been with the department for a year when he was killed. He left behind a pregnant wife and two-year-old daughter.