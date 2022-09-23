SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico road is closing during bridge repairs. The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) released information about the project.

The NMDOT and Kimo Constructors Inc. are closing the south lanes of I-25 under the Canyon Ranch Road Bridge for bridge work.

Officials said the closures will take place from September 26 to September 29 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Anyone heading south will be directed to turn east at the La Cienega Interchange. The Waldo Canyon Interchange will be available for people to get back onto I-25 south.

The rehabilitation bridge work is expected to be complete by October 12.