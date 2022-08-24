NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Part of the Cibola National Forest will be closed due to a planned missile launch near For Wingate Army Depot. The closure within the Mt. Taylor Ranger District goes into effect on August 30 at 2 p.m. and runs through Sept. 2 at 4 p.m.

Officials say the closure is to protect public health and safety before and during the launch. Anyone who violates the order could face a $5,000.