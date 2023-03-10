LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A national agency has announced a closure in New Mexico. It will span from spring to fall.

The National Park Service (NPS) said the Bandelier National Monument will close the Tsankawi Unit on April 3. The closure is expected to last until late October.

According to NPS, the closure is taking place because construction needs to be completed in the area. Even though the Tsankawi is closed, the rest of the monument will stay open.

The open areas include the following locations.

Pueblo Loop Trail

Alcove House

Falls Trail

Bandelier Visitor Center in Frijoles Canyon

Juniper and Ponderosa Campgrounds

Back-country, front-country hiking trails

The closure coincides with a project meant to improve traffic and safety at New Mexico State Road 4 and East Jemez Road near White Rock.

“We will use the opportunity of this closure to re-route the Tsankawi Loop Trail around the ancestral Pueblo site and to mitigate the many social trails and other impacts to the area that have been years in the making,” said Superintendent Patrick Suddath. “This site is very important to our tribal partners, and so it is vital that we fully honor our commitment to address impacts to the site during this time.”

During the closure time, no one will be allowed to enter Tsankawi unless they have been authorized to do so, such as workers or officials.