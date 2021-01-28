Park ranger spots bald eagle at Farmington Lake

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A park ranger in Farmington came across a rare sight, a bald eagle. He captured pictures during his patrol at Farmington Lake last week. In the picture, the bird is sitting atop a tree branch before flying away. Bald eagle sightings are higher in the winter and during migration near watercourses and reservoirs.

In November of 2020, a hunter rescued an injured bald eagle at Navajo Lake. The bird was tangled in fishing line. The hunter was able to pull it out of the fishing line and turned it over to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. After a short rehab, they released it.

