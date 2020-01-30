Park officials fed up with illegal dumping in open space preserve

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hikers and park rangers are fed up with people illegally dumping trash in open space preserves.

“It makes me mad,” Robert Hedrick of Los Lunas said.

The latest report of dumping on open space land in the village of Los Lunas came in on Tuesday.

“This one was actually reported by an individual. She was riding her horse in the Bosque,” Pat Jaramillo, Open Space Supervisor for the Village of Lunas, said.

Park rangers sent to clean up the mess ended up picking up 24 bags of garbage.

“It’s terrible, and again, it kind of makes you wonder why they feel they have to go dump it in, especially, our open space areas and preserve,” Jaramillo said.

He said illegal dumping happens on a regular basis and that his crews try their hardest to find the culprits. That means digging through the trash to find names, numbers, and addresses so they can send a citation.

“I’d say about 60% of the time we can kind of found out who had done it and at least get them to court, now what happens at court is another story,” Jaramillo said.

He said illegal dumping can cost someone up to a $500 fine or even some jail time. But, he’s seen some people get away with community service, which he said, doesn’t match the crime.

“I think you need to pay. I think really, we should have a set fine, and it should be a high one,” Jaramillo said. “What hurts us is when it costs us. I think that’s the issue. The fines probably should be a lot higher.”

Whether it’s a pricier punishment or something else, park-goers want village and county officials to do more to make it stop.

“I wish the county could figure out a way to start picking it up because it’s not going to go away unless somebody picks it up, it’s just going to accumulate and accumulate,” Hedrick said.