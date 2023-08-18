RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A car seat and booster seat inspection event was held in Rio Rancho Friday afternoon. The annual clinic is held in memory of Germaine Casey, a Rio Rancho Police officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2007.

The Germaine Casey Memorial Car Seat Clinic took place at the Target parking lot on Crest View Drive SE. Those who attend the event were taught about what seats are appropriate for their children. If someone had a damaged car seat, or one that was unsafe or placed on the recall list, they were able to purchase a replacement seat at a discounted rate of $25.

Safer New Mexico recommended that parents register seats when they purchase them. “Registering your car seat is really good because if that car seat is ever put on the recalled list for any reason, the manufacturer will actually reach out tot hat parent and let them know either how to replace the part or how to receive a replacement seat,” said Jerremy Manzanares, chief operations officer of Safer New Mexico Now.

The event was hosted by the Rio Rancho Police Department, New Mexico Department of Transportation Traffic Safety Division and Safer New Mexico Now.

To learn more about upcoming car seat inspection clinics or find a to find a car seat fitting station, click here.