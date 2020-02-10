Parents of teens killed in head-on collision honoring their late sons with scholarship

MORIARTY, NM (KRQE) – For the first time, the parents of the two teens killed in a head-on collision are speaking out and planning on establishing a scholarship at Moriarty High School in honor of their sons.

It’s been nearly a month since Lexi and Ernie Sandoval’s lives were changed forever. On January 14, their two sons 16-year-old Pedro and 14-year-old Mateo were killed in a head-on collision on State Road 41 as they were headed to an early workout at Moriarty High School.

The parents said both of the teens had 4.0 GPAs and played various sports at the high school. Although recent weeks have been tough for Lexi and Ernie, the community around them has stepped up to show their support.

“We’re so blessed, truly blessed to be part of this community, they have wrapped us up in all their love, in all their prayers,” said Lexi Sandoval.

Various restaurants in Moriarty have hosted fundraisers and one of their friends created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. The couple said it’s that overwhelming support that inspired them to help other Moriarty High School students, by creating a scholarship in their son’s name.

Lexi and Ernie said they will never get over the loss of their sons, but hope this scholarship will carry on their legacy.

“We were just so proud of them and they just meant the world to us, they were our world everything we did was for them,” said the couple.

The Sandoval family said they hope to give the $2,500 scholarship to at least one student from Moriarty High School every year, starting this spring. KRQE News 13 reached back out to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the investigation, but we did not hear back.